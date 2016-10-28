4 win raffle for ‘Welcome to Nevada’ grizzled miner signs

Four lucky ladies were randomly selected to take home the grizzled old miner depicted on the “Welcome to Nevada” signs at the state’s borders.

The winners were announced in honor of the Nevada Day holiday, as state officials prepare to retire the highway signs depicting a pickax-wielding prospector staring off into the sunset.

The winners are: Breanna Kirkham of North Las Vegas; Jennifer Bills of Reno; Kaitlyn Tueller of Spring Creek; and Anna Thomas of Minden.

Nearly 14,500 Nevada residents entered the free raffle held by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The iconic highway signs will retire in 2017 after roughly 25 years of service. They will be replaced with a series of new road signs that promote the state’s brand of “A World Within, A State Apart,” designed by graphic arts students from high schools statewide.

