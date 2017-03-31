About 4,700 NV Energy customers still have no power

Thousands of NV Energy customers were still without power Friday morning after damaging winds howled through the Las Vegas Valley Thursday.

At 5:30 a.m. Friday, the energy provider reported about 4,700 customers were affected by outages in Clark County.

The provider reminded people to treat downed power lines as dangerous and to avoid them while crews work to restore power.

