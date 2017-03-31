Posted 

About 4,700 NV Energy customers still have no power

Firefighters and other emergency personnel work the scene where power lines were knocked down by high winds on Koval Lane by Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By Mike Shoro
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Thousands of NV Energy customers were still without power Friday morning after damaging winds howled through the Las Vegas Valley Thursday.

At 5:30 a.m. Friday, the energy provider reported about 4,700 customers were affected by outages in Clark County.

The provider reminded people to treat downed power lines as dangerous and to avoid them while crews work to restore power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

