American Airlines flight not evacuated; deployment of slides was accidental, official says

American Eagle Flight 6017 was not evacuated on Sunday as previously reported, American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said Monday.

Though slides deployed, Feinstein said this was accidental and the airline is working with Compass Airlines, a regional affiliate, to determine why.

“No passengers went down any slides on the aircraft,” Feinstein said.

Three hours after the flight from Houston to Los Angeles was diverted to Las Vegas because of weather concerns, passengers disembarked by stairs. They then took shuttle buses to the airport.

