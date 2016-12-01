Arizona authorities identify 4 killed in Mohave County crash

Arizona authorities have released the names of the victims killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Mohave Valley south of Bullhead City in Mohave County.

The Department of Public Safety said a Mercury was southbound on state Route 95 between Courtwright and Laguna roads about 12:15 p.m. The car strayed onto the dirt shoulder. The driver overcorrected and drove into the northbound lane where they collided head-on with a Chrysler.

Those killed in the crash were the Mercury driver, Margie Naylon, 81, of Kingman, Arizona, and her two passengers, Doris Cope, 91, and Harold Cope, 92, both of Marysville, Kansas.

DPS said the driver of the Chrysler, Ben Robledo, 49, of Mohave Valley, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.