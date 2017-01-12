Authorities identify driver killed in 2-car crash in northwest Arizona

A motorist killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision in the northwest Arizona community of Golden Valley has been identified.

Richard Cotter, 73, of Golden Valley was declared dead at the scene of the 9:05 p.m. accident, said Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.

Cotter, who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser, was broadsided by an eastbound Saturn on state route 68 as he attempted to turn onto the highway from Colorado Road, Graves said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, he said.

The driver of the Saturn suffered minor injuries.