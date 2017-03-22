Authorities say 2 who died in Arizona crash were from Las Vegas

The two people who died Tuesday in an eight-vehicle crash near Kingman, Arizona, have been identified.

A man and a woman in a 2014 Toyota died at the scene on U.S. Highway 93, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Department spokesman Kameron Lee said the driver was identified as Larry Olson, 74, of Las Vegas, and the female passenger was identified as Rhonda Olson, 60, of Las Vegas.

The collisions occurred after a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled in front of a truck-tractor that was pulling another truck-tractor. The tractor’s driver swerved to avoid a collision, and the vehicle rolled over, according to the department.

“A series of chain reaction crashes then happened with the vehicles slowing as they approached the area,” department spokesman Quentin Mehr said.

Two other people were taken to the hospital. A dog also died at the scene.

