Attorneys in Bunkerville standoff case debate admissibility of BLM agent report

A defense attorney representing one of Cliven Bundy’s supporters took aim at prosecutors Monday with pointed accusations that a federal agent central to the case is the same person recently accused of misconduct in an investigative report released by the Office of Inspector General.

The trial against six defendants charged as gunmen in the 2014 standoff in Bunkerville kicked off last week in federal court in Las Vegas, and, on Monday, the government called its first witness.

But before FBI Special Agent E.J. McEwen took the stand to testify about hours of aerial surveillance footage he captured on the day of the standoff, defense attorney Todd Leventhal raised concerns about the unredacted investigative report recently turned over to him by the prosecution.

“The unredacted version is quite scary, your honor,” Leventhal said. The attorney said five or six other government witnesses were mentioned in the report, which he called “pretty far-reaching.”

The report accuses an unnamed Bureau of Land Management agent of using his position to obtain sold-out Burning Man tickets. It also includes other allegations that, if allowed into evidence, could be used to boost defense arguments that government agents acted inappropriately toward what the defense team contends were peaceful protesters.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myrhe described the report as “extrinsic” and inadmissible.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said she would rule at a later time on whether defense attorneys can ask witnesses about information in the unredacted version of the report.

The targeted BLM agent was not identified by name in open court, but previous court filings indicate that defense attorneys suspect it is BLM Special Agent in Charge Dan Love. Myrhe lauded Love’s actions during the standoff in his opening statement to the jury.

McEwen, the government’s first witness, was not mentioned in the Office of Inspector General report. Myrhe played more than 90 minutes of surveillance footage Monday morning that showed the protesters moving toward the area where BLM agents had been executing a court order to impound Bundy’s cattle.

Bundy is scheduled to stand trial later this year. The six men currently on trial are charged with threats, assault, extortion and other charges resulting from the standoff. Prosecutors accuse them of conspiring to launch a mass assault on law enforcement officers.

