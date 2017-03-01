Court rules Hage family must pay $587k for grazing cattle on federal land in Nevada

CARSON CITY — A U.S. District Court judge has ordered a Nevada ranching family engaged in a long-running dispute with federal agencies to pay $587,000 for grazing cattle on BLM and Forest Service lands without permission.

The order dated Feb. 27 from Gloria Navarro, chief judge of the Las Vegas District Court, also requires the family of the late Wayne Hage to remove any livestock from federal lands within 30 days. Within 45 days the Hage estate has to file a statement of compliance with the order or face contempt of court.

Federal officials believe the Hage family has removed its livestock from the federal lands at issue in the case.

The order was the result of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision issued last year that overturned a lower court ruling in favor of the Hage family. The 9th circuit court directed the Las Vegas court to issue a new order complying with the appeals court findings in the decision.

Hage died in 2006, and the fight has been carried on by his family and son, Wayne N. Hage Jr.

The order could bring an end a decades-long dispute that centered on the Hage family’s Pine Creek Ranch near Tonopah. The case is well known in the West and among property-rights advocates who continue to maintain that the federal government exercises a heavy hand in relations with those who make their livelihood off the land.

Navarro calculated the damages based on the number of cattle Hage grazed on the federal lands from 2004 to 2011.

The order also permanently prohibits the Hage family from putting their livestock on federal lands without permission.

In May 2013 U.S. District Judge Robert Clive Jones issued a 104-page opinion detailing what he called the federal government’s vindictive actions against the ranching family.

But on appeal, the 9th circuit court reversed Jones and found in favor of the government claims that Hage was trespassing on public lands by grazing cattle without a permit. The court also criticized Jones, who is now on senior status, for his decision that “plainly” contravened federal law.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.