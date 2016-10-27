Deliberations resume in Oregon standoff trial

PORTLAND, Ore. — An alternate juror arrived at the federal courthouse in Portland, allowing deliberations to resume in the trial of Ammon Bundy and six co-defendants.

The woman from Central Oregon known as Juror No. 18 replaces a man who was dismissed after another juror questioned his impartiality.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown welcomed the new juror Thursday, and reminded the remaining jurors to disregard past deliberations and start over. She told them not to discuss why the alternate was needed.

The jury was in its fourth day of deliberations when Brown stopped them Wednesday.

The nine women and three men are expected to deliberate until 5:30 p.m. Thursday. If there’s no verdict, they will return Monday.

The seven defendants occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge last winter. They were charged with conspiring to impede Interior Department employees from doing their jobs.