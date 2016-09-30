Judge wants more proof Oregon standoff defendant Shawna Cox had gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — The lone woman on trial in Oregon’s refuge-standoff case could have a weapons charge dismissed unless more evidence emerges.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Anna Brown gave prosecutors until 5 p.m. Monday to provide more evidence to support the charge of firearm possession in a federal facility against defendant Shawna Cox of Kanab, Utah.

She’s one of seven defendants on trial in the 41-day occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

All are charged with conspiring to impede federal employees from carrying out their work at the refuge. Five of them, including Cox, face the gun charge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Knight told the judge after the jury left Thursday that he regards Cox as someone who aided and abetted the possession of firearms.

The judge said the government must point to specific proof.

The trial that began Sept. 13 continues Monday.