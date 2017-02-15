Las Vegas jury views video of April 2014 rally led by Cliven Bundy

The day before an armed standoff between cowboy protesters and federal agents trying to impound cattle, rancher Cliven Bundy strode onto an outdoor stage in the middle of the Nevada desert and addressed scores of supporters at a morning rally.

Flanked by five armed security escorts and dressed in traditional western fashion, the 70-year-old cowboy was greeted with cheers from the crowd. He opened his speech with a description of his livestock.

“I flew down the river, and I seen a little herd of cows grazing on the meadow by the river, and they were really quite happy,” Bundy croaked.

“And then I flew up the river,” he said. “There’s an army up there, a compound … with armed soldiers.”

A video of the April 11, 2014, rally was played in federal court Wednesday during the trial of six men accused of conspiring with Bundy to block the Bureau of Land Management from seizing the rancher’s cattle. The speech followed days of protests and preceded the armed standoff the following day.

“I’m not in Afghanistan. I think I’m in Nevada, but I’m not sure right now,” Bundy told the group of protesters, warning them of impending danger.

The Bureau of Land Management had reasons other than his cattle for being in Bunkerville, Bundy said. He urged protesters to take inspiration from the Founding Fathers, who “darn sure had it figured out.” According to the rancher, the nation’s founders created freedom, and the people should not give it back to a central government.

“This is the sovereign state of Nevada,” he bellowed. “Why would we allow our federal government to have such power over us?”

The federal government, Bundy asserted, has the power to choose the color inside the post office — but not much else.

“Get the hell out of here, federal government,” he said in concluding his speech.

BLM Agent Adam Sully testified that many people wore military-type clothing and camouflage and some carried guns.

As protests escalated in early April 2014, Sully said he and other agents posed undercover as supporters in an effort to spend as much time as they could at the Bundy’s staging area “to continually assess what was going on.”

Sully said the Bundys had set aside a militia camp farther down the road, across the river from the rally site. He told the jury about a conversation he had with one man, who “described the other Bundy supporters who weren’t militia as drum-beating hippies.”

The BLM operation was canceled the following day. Sully described the tense nature of the standoff in his testimony Wednesday.

“In my 18 years in law enforcement, that’s the most scared I was of either being shot or watching fellow officers be shot,” he said.

Contact Jenny Wilson at jenwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @jennydwilson on Twitter.