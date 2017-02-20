Las Vegas trial in Bunkerville standoff case delayed a week

The ongoing federal trial against six men accused of conspiring with rancher Cliven Bundy has been put on hold for a week.

Prosecutors are in the midst of presenting their case against six people charged as “gunmen” in the 2014 standoff in Bunkerville, which occurred after federal agents tried to carry out a court order to seize Bundy’s cattle from a federal grazing allotment.

Citing the federal Presidents Day holiday and scheduling issues on other days, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro decided last week to put the case on hold for a week.

Prosecutors are scheduled to resume calling witnesses on Feb. 27.

