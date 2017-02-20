Posted 

Las Vegas trial in Bunkerville standoff case delayed a week

The Bundy family and its supporters fly the American flag as the family’s cattle is released by the Bureau of Land Management back onto public land outside of Bunkerville on April 12, 2014. (Jason Bean/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

By JENNY WILSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The ongoing federal trial against six men accused of conspiring with rancher Cliven Bundy has been put on hold for a week.

Prosecutors are in the midst of presenting their case against six people charged as “gunmen” in the 2014 standoff in Bunkerville, which occurred after federal agents tried to carry out a court order to seize Bundy’s cattle from a federal grazing allotment.

Citing the federal Presidents Day holiday and scheduling issues on other days, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro decided last week to put the case on hold for a week.

Prosecutors are scheduled to resume calling witnesses on Feb. 27.

