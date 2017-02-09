Openings statements begin in Las Vegas in first Bunkerville standoff trial

The first Las Vegas trial against associates of rancher Cliven Bundy opened Thursday in federal court with a prosecutor telling the jury that six gunmen assumed a tactical position on higher ground and pointed their weapons at law enforcement officers stationed in a sandy ditch beneath them.

They did so, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre said, as part of a “show of force for local cattle rancher Cliven Bundy.”

Bundy, Myhre said, wanted to prevent Bureau of Land management agents from seizing his cattle, who for decades had been grazing unlawfully on federal land.

“He got what he wanted, and he got it at the end of a rifle barrel,” Myrhe said. “These defendants knowingly and willingly supplied the barrel.”

Todd Engel, one of the defendants who is representing himself, described the event instead as a “great American protest.”

In his opening statement, he claimed to have no knowledge of the cattle or grazing dispute that sparked the protest. Instead, Engel said, he drove 12 hours from Idaho to Bunkerville after seeing a video of a BLM agent knocking a middle-aged grandmother to the ground during protests in the previous days.

He also said a picture of a roped-off “First Amendment Area” near the impoundment operations led him to believe his rights were being threatened.

Prosecutors characterize the six men standing trial as the “least culpable” among 17 co-conspirators facing trial on extortion, assault and other charges resulting from a 2014 confrontation between anti-government protesters and BLM agents near Bundy’s ranch in Bunkerville.

The dispute originally stemmed from a court order authorizing the seizure of Bundy’s cattle from federal lands following a decades-long dispute over grazing fees.

A broader movement against federal government overreach drew protesters from across the country to the rural flats of Nevada in support of the 70-year-old rancher who asserts that the local sheriff has supreme jurisdiction over the lands in question.

The remaining defendants, including Bundy and several of his sons, will be tried in two subsequent trials.

Richard Lovelin, Gregory Burleson, Eric Parker, Scott Drexler, Todd Engel and Steven Stewart are standing trial in the first group. None of them lives in Nevada, but they are accused of being the “gunmen” in the standoff after they drove from out-of-state to join the protests Bundy led in April 2014.

The government is expected to call its first witness Monday, and the trial is expected to last 10 weeks.

