Prosecutors seek to restrict defense at upcoming Bundy trial in Las Vegas

A sign is posted on a fence at the Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville on May 19, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

People, including Lyndy Jones, left, and Randy Peck, protest outside federal court in Las Vegas on March 10, 2016, before Cliven Bundy's court appearance. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

A man takes a phone call at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, which was occupied by anti-government protesters, near Burns, Oregon, on Jan. 4, 2016. The protesters, many of them armed, were led by Ammon Bundy, son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Security keeps an eye on demonstrators in support of Bundy outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

A Bundy Ranch sign near Bunkerville greets visitors on May 19, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid)

Cattle belonging to the Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville are seen in a corral on May 19, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Cattle belonging to the Bundy Ranch are seen near the Virgin River on May 19, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

American flags are seen near an open range sign on state Route 170 near the Bundy Ranch on May 19, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Arden Bundy, 18, looks at cattle in the corrals on the Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville on May 19, 2016. Bundy is the youngest of 14 siblings. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jlscheid

By JENNY WILSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Anticipating a battle in the upcoming trial against six associates of rancher Cliven Bundy, federal prosecutors this week asked a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referencing a wide range of material that is central to defense strategy in the case.

The six men scheduled to stand trial next month are considered the least culpable of the 18 charged in what authorities call a “massive, unprecedented assault on law enforcement officers” who in 2014 tried to remove Bundy’s cattle from public land in Bunkerville following a decadeslong dispute over grazing fees. The antagonistic rancher rallied armed supporters and a high-stakes standoff ensued.

The six requests in the sweeping motion filed late Tuesday include one asking that defense attorneys be prohibited from arguing that the federal government does not or should not own the land from which Bureau of Land Management agents tried to seize cattle. That includes mentions of ownership of the Gold Butte range, and its recent designation as a national monument.

Some defendants charged in the 16-count indictment have, through court filings, framed the case as a referendum on the reach of federal power. Defense attorneys have referenced decades-old land treaties that predate Nevada’s admission into the Union to boost their arguments that the federal government lacked the authority to carry out impoundment operations.

The government’s motion similarly requests a blanket ban on arguments that “‘natural law’ or other authority permits the use of force against law enforcement officers,” as well as opinions that federal agents are “improperly and excessively armed.”

Prosecutors will try the case in Las Vegas following a stinging defeat for the federal government in a recent trial in Oregon that involved some of the same players, most notably Bundy’s sons, Ammon and Ryan. Prosecutors in Las Vegas have asked that defense lawyers be prohibited from mentioning the 2016 armed occupation of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, which the Bundy brothers led, and the brothers’ subsequent acquittals.

Citing fears of engendering sympathy from jurors, the government also asked the court to block references to “supposed mistreatment of cattle” during impoundment operations. The government accuses Bundy of mistreating his cattle; the Bundy family has countered that some cattle were shot and others died of dehydration during the roundup.

Prosecutors also requested a ban on any hearsay statements regarding the BLM, the roundup or the standoff. They referenced specific statements by Gov. Brian Sandoval, U.S. Sens. Orin Hatch, R-Utah, and Harry Reid, D-Nev.; U.S. Congressman-elect Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev.; and state Assemblywoman Michelle Fiore, a Republican.

Contact Jenny Wilson at jenwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @jennydwilson on Twitter.

 