Ryan Bundy goes on the attack during hearing in Las Vegas

Ryan Bundy, charged as a ringleader of the 2014 standoff at his family’s Bunkerville ranch, declared in sworn testimony Tuesday that Bureau of Land Management agents who tried to impound his father’s cattle were prepared to conduct battle on a group of peaceful American citizens.

Dressed in a blue prison jumpsuit, Bundy, who is representing himself, delivered a 90-minute statement before the court during which he invoked religion, compared himself to the Founding Fathers, and referenced nearly every Amendment in the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights. The statement, which at times resembled more of a sermon, included repeated claims that the federal government did not have the authority to seize his father’s cattle in a court-ordered operation that resulted from decades of unpaid grazing fees.

“We are America, a union of soverign states. We are not an empire of provinces under the control of a totalitarian government,” Bundy declared during a detention hearing Tuesday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge George Foley in federal court in Las Vegas.

The hearing represents an opportunity for Bundy to challenge his incarceration pending trial on extortion, conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and other charges in the 16-count indictment. He used it to repeat claims that the authority of the county sheriff supersedes that of the federal government when it comes to land and water rights in Nevada. The standoff, he argued, represented an attack on a group of peaceful protesters whose actions were protected under the First and Second Amendments.

“This was a spontaneous public protest, a peaceful protest,” he said, mentioning that his family has been ranching on the land since 1877. “There was no assault, no threats on federal officers. … I did not refuse to obey orders.”

Bundy opened his statement with a prayer, followed by an “oath of truth” he took voluntarily. He later was formally sworn in by the court’s clerk after he agreed to testify under oath — which subjects him to cross-examination by Assistant United States Attorney Steven Myhre. The judge warned Bundy of the risks of testifying, to which Bundy replied:

“Everything I’m saying is already being used against me.”

Bundy repeatedly accused prosecutors of lying and cherry-picking evidence to portray him as dangerous. He charged that the BLM agents were the aggressors, and said his actions were defensible “to prevent the bloodshed that the BLM was about to pour down upon these people.”

He referenced one piece of video evidence that prosecutors say depicts him reaching into his coat for a gun, and said: “Perhaps I was reaching in for my cellphone, or a piece of jerky.”

Bundy resisted Foley’s instructions to be more expeditious in his testimony, saying sharply in response that he had been incarcerated for 370 days and that this was his one opportunity to argue his case for release on bail.

In cross-examination, Myhre questioned Bundy extensively about whether he thought the BLM had authority under the 2014 court order to seize the cattle. The line of questioning represented an attempt to prove to the court that Bundy does not respect court orders and thus should not be released on bail. The exchange became heated, and Bundy did little to hide his disdain for federal prosecutors as he rocked back in his chair and gave lengthy responses to yes or no questions.

“You’re telling me there’s some constitutional issues — I’m just trying to get you to answer the questions,” Myhre said at one point. Bundy replied that are many constitutional issues in a case that he, and others charged, maintain is about the overreach of federal power.

“I’m gonna have to object to this line of questioning,” he said at one point during cross-examination, which had not concluded when the court broke for lunch recess.

Prior to the break, Bundy told Foley it didn’t matter when the court took its recess.

“I am fasting, and I know that many of the folks here are fasting … we are not going to eat,” Bundy said in front of dozens of family members and other supporters who packed the small third-floor courtroom in the Lloyd George courthouse.

Many members of the audience, which included Bundy’s eight children, wore cowboy boots, flannel shirts and cowboy hats. Some had pamphlets sticking out of their pockets that bore images of the Founding Fathers. The group knelt in prayer outside the courtroom prior to entering the hearing.

