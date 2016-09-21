Posted Updated 

Trooper testifies driver for Ammon Bundy was government informant

In this Jan. 22, 2016, file photo, Ammon Bundy sits at a desk he is using at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. (Keith Ridler/AP File)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon State Police trooper testified a government informant was driving Ammon Bundy when the Oregon standoff leader was arrested on his way to a community meeting north of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Trooper Jeremiah Beckert said Wednesday that informant Mark McConnell alerted police that Bundy and other occupiers were traveling Jan. 26 and provided their location.

Beckert then described the ensuing traffic stop and arrests. He said he did not see what happened to Robert “LaVoy” Finicum, the occupation spokesman shot by police after fleeing the stop.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown warned attorneys not bring up the circumstances of the Finicum shooting in front of jurors. When it was mentioned, she told jurors this trial is not about the Finicum shooting.

Bundy and six co-defendants are charged with conspiring to impede federal officers from doing their jobs at the wildlife refuge.

 

