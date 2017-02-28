Car found engulfed in flames in downtown parking garage

Smoke was visible throughout the Las Vegas Valley after a car fire in a downtown parking garage Monday night.

The flaming car was found on the sixth floor of a parking garage at 321 S. Casino Center Blvd., near the Regional Justice Center and the Clark County Detention Center.

Firefighters with Las Vegas Fire Department were called to the fire at 10:25 a.m., public information officer Tim Szymanski said. The car was destroyed, but the flames didn’t extend to other cars, as there were none nearby.

Nobody was injured, he said, and there was no damage to the parking garage.

The fire’s cause wasn’t known.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.