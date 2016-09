A Las Vegas motorcycle police officer was injured in an early morning accident Friday.

The accident occurred around 4:10 a.m. near the intersection of South Durango Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

The extent of the officer’s injuries were unknown.

But according to Lt. C.J. Jenkins, the officer was taken to UMC trauma center and was conscious and talking.

The diver of the sedan that collided with the motorcycle officer remained on the scene.

Tropicana was closed near Durango Drive.