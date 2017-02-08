Aligned with ‘right, honest and kind’ is new for Dario Herrera

Most people think of bribes as money.

Dario Herrera certainly took money when he was a crooked Clark County Commissioner. A Crown Royal bag with $30,000 comes to mind.

But his bribe of choice was oral sex.

I hope Herrera has turned his life around, as Review-Journal reporter Michael Scott Davidson recounted him saying in Saturday’s newspaper.

“As long as you align your actions with what is right, honest and kind, you’ll be OK,” he said at a mentoring session for Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow.

Good advice. If only he had followed it when he was younger.

The Herrera I knew was a liar who degraded women.

When I was a reporter, in 2001 he looked at me and lied about his juice job at the Las Vegas Housing Authority. I knew he was lying. He probably knew I knew.

That year, the authority boss had given him a $50,000 no-bid contract for public relations consulting without telling the board.

This was before the public knew he was under investigation for taking bribes from strip club owner Michael Galardi.

Herrera’s lightning ascent had been remarkable. At 23, the son of Cuban immigrants was elected to the Assembly. Two years later, he was the youngest person elected to the Clark County Commission.

His descent was quick and dirty. When he was the Democratic nominee for Congress in 2002, he openly visited Cheetah’s topless clubs where he was easily recognized. He lost.

He was indicted in 2003, convicted in 2006 and sentenced to 50 months, serving 29 months in prison. Now he’s 43 and an ex-con seeking redemption.

The jury convicted him without hesitation, condemning his arrogance. Testimony about the oral sex he sought in topless clubs, on a golf course and in a bathroom made it clear Herrera, a handsome and charming man, exploited women. He made sure the women were paid for their services, but he made Galardi pick up tabs of between $300 and $1,100 for the sex acts. They didn’t do it for free because they liked the guy.

He was getting $400 worth of lap dances the night his first child was born. Herrera cried in court as he described his sexual activities and called it “a very ugly time” in his life.

But the tears that ran true came from a woman, then 41, who worked at Cheetah’s, first as a cocktail waitress, then as a topless dancer earning $1,500 a day.

In 2002, Galardi sent her to his private restroom in Cheetah’s and told her to provide oral sex to a customer. It was Herrera. She had dated him a couple of times a few years earlier.

Afterward, Galardi paid her $300 or $400. She quit the next day.

Align your actions with what is right, honest and kind?

Maybe Herrera believes that now. But he sure didn’t then.

