Posted date 

Boulder City woman helps get diplomas for veterans who left school early to enlist

Boulder City woman helps get diplomas for veterans who left school early to enlist

web1_boomcolm_030117ev_006_8073201.jpgBuy Photo
Charm McElree, center, receives flowers from military veterans Norm Johnson, left, and George Markle at the Nevada State Veterans Home Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boulder City, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Boulder City woman helps get diplomas for veterans who left school early to enlist

web1_bcr-vet-honored-jan12-17_8073201.jpg
George Markle receives kisses from Poppy Helgren, left, director of nursing, and Linda Gelinger, administrator, of the Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City after he was presented with his high school diploma Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

Boulder City woman helps get diplomas for veterans who left school early to enlist

web1_boomcolm_030117ev_001_8073201.jpg
Army veteran George Markle during a visit by friends at the Nevada State Veterans Home Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boulder City, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Boulder City woman helps get diplomas for veterans who left school early to enlist

web1_boomcolm_030117ev_002_8073201.jpg
Muilitary veteran Norm Johnson, left, Charm McElree, during a visit at the Nevada State Veterans Home on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boulder City, Nev. McElree helped Johnson obtain his high school diploma. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Boulder City woman helps get diplomas for veterans who left school early to enlist

web1_boomcolm_030117ev_003_8073201.jpg
Charm McElree hugs Army veteran George Markle at the Nevada State Veterans Home Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boulder City, Nev. McElree helped Markle get his high school diploma. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Boulder City woman helps get diplomas for veterans who left school early to enlist

web1_boomcolm_030117ev_004_8073201.jpg
Charm McElree, center, looks at military veterans Norm Johnson, left, and George Markle as they embrace at the Nevada State Veterans Home Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boulder City, Nev. McElree helped the two veterans obtain their high school diplomas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Boulder City woman helps get diplomas for veterans who left school early to enlist

web1_boomcolm_030117ev_005_8073201.jpg
Army veteran George Markle, left, with Linda Gelinger, administrator for the Department of Veterans Services, gets ready to deliver flowers to Charm McElree, who helped him get his high school diploma, at the Nevada State Veterans Home on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boulder City, Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By PAUL HARASIM
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Charm McElree grew up hearing stories about how her uncle died serving his country during World War II. When her brother served in the Marines during the Vietnam War, she prayed for his safe return.

Somehow, some way, McElree knew she would work one day to make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans, individuals she believed never got the recognition they deserved.

McElree found her niche while working as coordinator of the Victor Valley Adult School in Victorville, California. It was there she found out about Operation Recognition, a national program that awards high school diplomas to World War II, Korean War and Vietnam-era veterans who left school early for military service.

In her last four years with Victor Valley — she retired in 2012 and moved to Boulder City two years later — she helped 11 veterans receive their diplomas.

Now 67, baby boomer McElree is continuing her mission in Nevada.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the free diploma program is designed to honor those didn’t have a chance to graduate from high school. Veterans do not have to attain any credits.

When McElree sees men in Las Vegas wearing ball caps that reflect their military service, she’ll stop and tell them about Operation Recognition. Though they may have graduated from high school, she gives them a business card to share with friends who may not have.

She also visits nursing homes, talks to Rotary Clubs and does guest gigs on radio programs. She also communicates with veterans who’ve participated in Honor Flights of Southern Nevada, which takes veterans on escorted tours of memorials in the nation’s capital.

“I’ve found that for a veteran who didn’t get a diploma, it fills some kind of hole in their lives,” McElree said recently as she stood in the lobby of the Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City. “They often get very emotional.”

On this day McElree, along with 83-year-old Korean War veteran Norm Johnson, has come to visit 91-year-old George Markle. McElree helped both men get diplomas this year after meeting them in relation to Honor Flights.

The thankful veterans surprise her with roses.

“She’s just awesome,” said Markle, who served with the Army infantry in Okinawa during World War II. “She helped me finish part of my life.”

Johnson, a former Las Vegas Sun sports columnist and publicist for entertainers including Robert Goulet and Lola Falana, still writes a syndicated column called “It’s the Norm.”

“I was surprised how much it meant to me,” Johnson said. “I didn’t get my diploma because a judge told me either enlist in the military or face juvenile detention for skipping classes at San Diego High School.”

McElree is not employed by the VA, but a volunteer with Operation Recognition because she’s moved by the program.

“I’m probably like many baby boomers, who still need a purpose,” she said. “I just can’t retire completely.”

McElree helps Nevada veterans complete an application available on the website of the Nevada Department of Veteran Services. She is able to help veterans secure diplomas from out-of-state high schools. Markle has his from Bigelow, Arkansas, and Johnson from San Diego.

“We put on a graduation ceremony for George here at the veterans home, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the place,” said Linda Gelinger, veterans home administrator. “Veterans appreciate Charm.”

Paul Harasim’s column runs Sunday, Tuesday and Friday in the Nevada section and Monday in the Health section. Contact him at pharasim@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5273. Follow @paulharasim on Twitter.

 