Posted date 

End of Car-nado nears, but more Spaghetti Bowl closures coming

End of Car-nado nears, but more Spaghetti Bowl closures coming

web1_highwayweb_7942939.jpg
Morning traffic flows through the Spaghetti Bowl on Oct. 27, 2016. Interstate 15 southbound and northbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed until late February. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The end of Car-nado is in sight, but the well-known whirlwind will subside slowly.

Meanwhile, motorists should prepare for a far more ominous — and lengthier — round of complications by mid-March.

Car-nado blew into downtown Las Vegas with much fanfare — and initial worry — on Oct. 26, when crews closed Interstate 15’s southbound and northbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95, along with freeway offramps to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The storm of construction starts clearing Feb. 24, when vehicles will be allowed back onto the ramp linking northbound Interstate 15 to northbound U.S. Highway 95, said Tony Illia, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The Martin Luther King Boulevard offramp from the northbound U.S. 95 will reopen March 5, while the street’s offramp from the northbound I-15 reopens on March 30.

Car-nado finally ends on April 24, when the ramp connecting southbound I-15 to the northbound U.S. 95 reopens.

“It was pretty smooth,” Illia said of the four-month project to rebuild a bridge linking northbound I-15 to northbound U.S. Highway 95, making room for a flyover ramp that will be designated for high-occupancy vehicles.

“I think there was a lot of pent-up anticipation and people prepared for the worst,” Illia said. “To our relief, the worst didn’t happen.”

Car-nado marked the first of three major closures connected to Project Neon, a $1 billion effort to redesign and add traffic lanes along I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue by July 2019.

The next phase for Nevada’s largest freeway infrastructure project begins in mid-March, when U.S. Highway 95 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange, Illia said.

The major restriction is expected to last through December, coinciding with periodic closures along freeway ramps and surface streets.

Given the catchiness of the Car-nado brand, NDOT officials plan to announce another pithy nickname by early March.

Unfortunately, the closely guarded secret has yet to be shared with the Road Warrior.

My bet is that the next moniker will be pretty tame, since Gov. Brian Sandoval was not exactly amused about the last project being compared to a natural disaster.

“It’s not our intention to scare people off,” Illia said. “But if you treat the huge projects like any other road closure, then it gets lost in all the noise.”

LEFT AT THE LAKES

Steve from Las Vegas wanted to know why city crews have not installed left-turn arrows for traffic signals along Fort Apache Road at Lake South, Mariner Cove and Lake North drives.

“Fort Apache is heavily traveled and there have been numerous accidents and close calls for cars that are making left turns,” Steve wrote in an email to the Road Warrior. “Are there any plans to remedy this situation for these three streets?”

There aren’t any immediate plans to install left-turn arrows for these traffic signals, Las Vegas city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said. Part of the reason is that the city hasn’t received any requests, nor have there been any reports of crashes involving vehicles making a left turn onto these streets.

Kurtz said that the city could order crash data going back three years. However, adding left-turn arrows at these three streets would decrease the amount of “green light time” along Fort Apache and create traffic jams.

EASING EASTERN

Like most drivers, Robert from Las Vegas noticed that Eastern Avenue can be a pretty rough ride, given all the potholes between Flamingo and Desert Inn roads.

“I have lived here for 37 years and I cannot remember the last time this section of road was smooth,” Robert wrote in an email to the Road Warrior. “Why won’t Clark County send some money to fix this, since it is a main north-south artery?”

We’ll all have to live a little longer with the pockmarked road, Robert. There are plans to repave this section of Eastern in Fall 2018, after a nearby water utility project is completed, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

PATCHING PECOS

Bob from Las Vegas wanted to praise Clark County officials for doing a “beautiful job” by repaving Pecos Road between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue. However, Bob noticed some patchy asphalt after a construction company recently did some work in the 4100 block of Pecos.

The temporary patches will be replaced with permanent asphalt when the weather warms up this spring, Kulin said.

Questions and comments should be sent to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com. Please include your phone number. Follow the Road Warrior on Twitter: @RJroadwarrior

ROAD WORK AHEAD

■ Casino Center Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until March 3. Crews are building support columns for new traffic management signs.

■ The inside lanes of Interstate 15 will be closed in both directions between U.S. Highway 95 and Owens Avenue until 5 a.m. April 7. Crews are building support columns for new traffic management signs.

■ Charleston Boulevard will be restricted in both directions between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Shadow Lane from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 17. Crews are installing new water and sewer lines.

■ Washington Avenue will be restricted between Rainbow and Decatur boulevards from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through March. Crews are improving sidewalk ramps and surface drainage.

■ Fairfield Avenue will be restricted between Windmill Lane and Mesa Verde Lane from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road will be restricted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Westbound Craig Road will be restricted between Las Vegas and Nellis boulevards from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Feb. 28. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Las Vegas Boulevard will be restricted between Cheyenne Avenue and Walnut Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Windmill Lane will be restricted between Bermuda Road and La Cienega Street through Feb. 24. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Southbound Durango Road will be restricted between Wigwam Avenue and Blue Diamond Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through April 28. Crews are doing sewer work.

■ Warm Springs Road exit from the eastbound 215 Beltway will be closed through June. Crews are building a new bridge over the highway.

■ Frank Sinatra Drive near the Mandalay Bay parking garage will be closed during overnight hours until Feb. 22. Crews are working on hotel's pylon sign.

■ The Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed until late February. Crews are building a new bridge as part of Project Neon.

■ The Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps connecting to Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed until late February. Crews are building a new bridge as part of Project Neon.

■ The ramp leading from westbound Warm Springs Road to the westbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until mid-March. Crews are working on the new flyover ramp and bridge.

■ Traffic will be redirected and reduced to one lane in each direction of U.S. Highway 95 for about a mile in Boulder City through March. Crews are building a bridge over the highway for the future Interstate 11 corridor.

■ Valley Drive is being widened between Tropical Parkway and Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, with completion expected in March.

■ Northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and the Beltway from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Durango Drive and Ann Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Summerlin Parkway's westbound lanes will be restricted between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard through July. Crews are building a new auxiliary lane and making other improvements.

■ Sections of Bonneville Avenue, Charleston Boulevard, Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard will have closed or disrupted lanes surrounding the Spaghetti Bowl as crews work on Project Neon through July 2018.

GASOLINE PRICES

The average gasoline price Friday in the Las Vegas Valley was $2.45 per gallon. It was $2.49 in Nevada. The national average of $2.27 is the same as a week ago, down 9 cents from a month ago and up 56 cents from a year ago.

 