Interstate 11 segment taking shape, but where will it go from there?

ROAD WORK AHEAD

■ Lake Mead Boulevard will be restricted in both directions between Walnut Road and Marion Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays from Tuesday to Jan. 27. Crews are completing sewer work.

■ Southbound Durango Drive will be restricted between Wigwam Avenue and Blue Diamond Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays from Tuesday to Jan. 20. Crews are conducting field survey work.

■ Clark Avenue is restricted at Fourth Street until Jan. 27 because of utility work.

■ Nellis Boulevard will be restricted around Bel Port Drive until Jan. 13. Crews are completing sewer work.

■ The carpool fly-over bridge connecting northbound U.S. Highway 95 to westbound Summerlin Parkway is closed through the end of January. Crews are extending the parkway's westbound carpool lane.

■ The northbound Buffalo Drive on-ramp to westbound Summerlin Parkway is closed through the end of January. Crews are extending the parkway's westbound carpool lane.

■ Frank Sinatra Drive near the Mandalay Bay parking garage will be closed during overnight hours from Tuesday to Feb. 22. Crews are working on the hotel's pylon sign.

■ The Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed until late February. Crews are building a new bridge as part of Project Neon.

■ The Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps connecting to Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed until late February. Crews are building a new bridge as part of Project Neon.

■ The ramp leading from westbound Warm Springs Road to the westbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until mid-March. Crews are working on the new flyover ramp and bridge.

■ Traffic will be redirected and reduced to one lane in each direction of U.S. Highway 95 for about a mile in Boulder City through March. Crews are building a bridge over the highway for the future Interstate 11 corridor.

■ Valley Drive is being widened between Tropical Parkway and Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, with completion expected in March.

■ Northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and the Beltway from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Durango Drive and Ann Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Summerlin Parkway's westbound lanes will be restricted between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard through July. Crews are building a new auxiliary lane and making other improvements.

■ Sections of Bonneville Avenue, Charleston Boulevard, Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard will have closed or disrupted lanes surrounding the Spaghetti Bowl as crews work on Project Neon through July 2018.

GASOLINE PRICES

The average gasoline price Friday in the Las Vegas Valley was $2.38 per gallon. It was $2.42 in Nevada. The national average of $2.32 is up 4 cents from a week ago, up 17 cents from a month ago and up 32 cents from a year ago.