Time to take down those political campaign signs across Las Vegas Valley

ROAD WORK AHEAD

■ Wigwam Avenue will be closed at Gilespie Street until Nov. 30. Crews are installing water pipes.

■ Fairfield Avenue from Robindale Avenue to Moberly Avenue will be closed Nov. 15 through at least Dec. 31. Crews are completing sewer work.

■ Frank Sinatra Drive near the Mandalay Bay Parking Garage will be closed during overnight hours through Dec. 23 and again Jan. 3 through Feb. 22. Crews are working on hotel's pylon sign.

■ Main Street is restricted between Bonneville Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard until Dec. 1 for street improvements.

■ The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will is closed through November. Crews are erecting retaining walls around the Spaghetti Bowl interchange as part of Project Neon.

■ The Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed until late February. Crews are building a new bridge as part of Project Neon.

■ The Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps connecting to Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed until late February. Crews are building a new bridge as part of Project Neon.

■ The ramp leading from westbound Warm Springs Road to the westbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until mid-March. Crews are working on the new flyover ramp and bridge.

■ Traffic will be redirected and reduced to one lane in each direction of U.S. Highway 95 for about a mile in Boulder City through March. Crews are building a bridge over the highway for the future Interstate 11 corridor.

■ Valley Drive is being widened between Tropical Parkway and Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, with completion expected in March.

■ Northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and the Beltway from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Durango Drive and Ann Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Sections of Bonneville Avenue, Charleston Boulevard, Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard will have closed or disrupted lanes surrounding the Spaghetti Bowl as crews work on Project Neon through July 2018.

GASOLINE PRICES

The average gasoline price Friday in the Las Vegas Valley was $2.45 per gallon. It was $2.48 in Nevada. The national average of $2.15 is down 2 cents from a week ago, down 8 cents from a month ago and up 3 cents from a year ago.