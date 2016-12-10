Tips to help you stay safe this holiday season

Not everyone gets excited about the holidays — most of us know a Scrooge or two. But without fail, criminals love Christmas.

Each December, Metro typically sees a slight upswing in crime, including burglaries and robberies. Police say it’s because people tend to carry around more cash and cards, shop at different places at sometimes odd hours, and — while out of town — leave cards and messages in mailboxes and on front porches unattended, for anyone to snatch.

Here are a few tips to help you stay safe and keep your things protected, once you’ve decked the halls:

Keep track of your debit and credit cards and keep contact numbers for each in a safe place, which will help if they are ever lost or stolen.

Shop during daylight, if possible, and if not, choose your parking spot wisely. The closer the better, and if that’s not an option, go for the most well-lit spaces.

On your way out of the store, or into your home, keep your keys handy and don’t carry a lot of bags at once. Grab a cart, enlist help, or make a few, quick trips — freedom of movement will make it easier to react swiftly should you need to protect yourself.

While driving, keep your doors locked and keep an eye out when pulling up to drive-through ATMs. If someone approaches your vehicle or follows you, pull away, get to a populated place and call the police.

Should you go to a holiday party, police suggest you watch your alcohol intake so you can be more aware of your surroundings. If you have a designated driver and choose to indulge, be mindful of your jewelry and accessories as well as your wallet and phone throughout the night.

At your house or apartment, install secondary locks if possible on windows and doors.

Police also strongly suggest you invest in a home surveillance system. But if holiday spending puts that out of your price range, at the very least, keep a few lights on outside near entry points and trim landscaping so you and others can spot possible intruders.

If you plan to get out of town, let the neighbors you trust know about your trip, said Carla Alston, Metro director of public information.

“Like I tell my neighbors, ‘Hey, I’m going to be out of town these dates. If you see anybody stop by my door, no one is expected in my home, so call me.’”

She added that, depending on your relationship with your neighbors, it might be a good idea to have them grab and hold on to any holiday packages you might receive while you’re away.

Lastly, if you spot something out of place in your neighborhood, don’t be afraid to take pictures or jot down license plates. And always have a plan in place — whether it’s what to do if you and your children get separated in a store or if a stranger stops by.

“That way, when something happens, you have a script,” said Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290.