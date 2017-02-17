3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 12

It’s Day 12 of the 2017 Legislative Session. It’s the second Friday of the session, and like last Friday, it’ll be a light day for lawmakers.

Here’s what to watch for.

1. Purchasing card reform.AB10, sponsored by Controller Ron Knecht and up today in Assembly Government Affairs, would incentivize state agencies to get rebates when using credit cards. Half of the rebated money would go into Nevada’s rainy day fund and half would go to the agency earning the rebate.

2. Appointed, not elected. Under SB127, county commissioners could appoint some local government agencies, including town boards and local improvement districts. Sponsored by Sen. Pete Goicoechea and on the agenda today in Senate Government Affairs, the bill would apply to local governing bodies where the officials earn less than $6,000 a year.

3. Half day for lawmakers. Neither the Senate nor Assembly have a floor session today and afternoon committees have been canceled or scheduled earlier in the day. There’s no truth to the rumor that caucus meetings will be held at the Reno airport, but expect fully booked Southwest flights from Reno to Vegas all afternoon.

