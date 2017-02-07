3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 2

CARSON CITY—It’s the second day of the 2017 Legislative Session. After some surprising fireworks in yesterday’s opening speeches, here are three things to watch for this Tuesday.

1. Committees meet for the first time. Fourteen committees are scheduled to meet. That’s a very full day, but don’t expect many bills to be heard. Most committees are having presentations on subject matters that range from Medicaid to marijuana to the education system.

2. Bills, bills and more bills. Nevada’s Legislative Counsel Bureau has been busy turning legislator’s bill draft requests into actual bills. NELIS, Nevada’s clearinghouse of legislative information, already has over 200 bills available. Expect lawmakers and especially lobbyists to be busy digging into those details.

3. Political predictions aplenty. Rumors abound at the Legislature, so when you don’t know, speculate. Reporters, lobbyists and even other lawmakers will be scrutinizing every statement, tweet and question from legislative leaders for hidden meanings and hints about what lies ahead.

