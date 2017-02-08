3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 3

It’s the third day of the 2017 Legislative Session. Committees are just about in full swing and Democrats’ liberal agenda is on full display, including yesterday’s introduction of a massive minimum wage increase. Here’s what to watch for today:

1. Bye-bye Columbus Day. Senate Government Affairs will hear SB105 today. Sponsored by Sens. Tick Segerblom and David Parks it would replace “Columbus Day” with “Indigenous People Day” here in Nevada. Bills like this are more about the worldviews people have regarding Columbus, so expect some controversy.

2. Veterans bills. Senate Government Affairs is also hearing several bills relating to veterans, including SB58, which changes provisions on various veterans committees, and SB70, which would allow the Director of the Department of Veterans Services to claim abandoned military property that has historical value.

3. Nursing license changes. Excessive government licensing requirements are a significant barrier to entry in many professions. Assembly Commerce and Labor will hear AB18, which would allow nurses licensed in Nevada to receive a multistate license that is effective in other states that have participated in the Nurse Licensure Compact. Nurses could come to Nevada from other states with a multistate license.

