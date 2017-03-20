3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 43

It’s Day 43 of the 2017 Legislative Session, and it’s the first deadline day. Legislators’ bills must be introduced today. Expected a late, late floor session as upwards of 300 bills will be introduced. Here are three things to watch for.

1. Government interference in student loans. Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, wants Nevada to go into the student loan business and offer students the ability to refinance private loans. Senate Government Affairs will hear the details on SB90 at 1 p.m.

2. Regulations disguised as rights. Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, has proposed SB232, which would put new requirements on those employing domestic help. Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy will hear the so-called “Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights” at 8 a.m.

3. Measuring students.AB273, sponsored by the Legislative Committee on Health Care, would require school districts in Clark and Washoe counties to weigh and measure a representative sample of children without having to tell their parents. Assembly Education will consider it at 3:15 p.m.

