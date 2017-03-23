Posted date 

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 46

Sen. Mark Manendo, center, and Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, right, discuss Senate Bill 259 requiring ignition interlocks for DUI offenders at a press conference Friday, March 17, 2017 in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson attorney Lesley Cohen addresses the Clark County Commission after her appointment as Nevadas newest assemblywoman. Cohen was recruited by the Assembly Democratic Caucus to replace April Mastroluca, who was re-elected on Nov. 6 to a third term and later resigned, citing family reasons.

By Victor Joecks
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Here are three things to watch on Day 46 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Rolling back reforms. Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, wants to reverse collective-bargaining reforms passed in 2015 through AB271. It’s up in Assembly Government Affairs at 8:30 a.m.

2. Exotic-animals ban. Lions, tigers and bears, no more. That’s if Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, D-Henderson, gets her way with AB238. Assembly Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining will consider her proposal to ban new private ownership of 25 types of exotic animals at 1:30 p.m.

3. Government-provided loans. Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, has proposed SB126, up in Senate Revenue and Economic Development at 3:30 p.m. It would use up to $10 million in bonds to create a fund to provide loans to businesses owned by woman and minorities.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

 