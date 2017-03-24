3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 47

Here are three things to watch on Day 47 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Early start for marijuana. Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, has proposed SB302, which would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell retail marijuana until a license is issued pursuant to Ballot Question 2. It would also impose a 15 percent excise tax on marijuana. It’s up in Senate Judiciary at 1 p.m.

2. Weighing in on Obamacare.Senate Health and Human Services has proposed and will debate SJR 8, which calls for Congress to keep the Affordable Care Act. The debate starts after Senate Floor.

3. Defining autism. The Legislative Committee on Health Care wants to update Nevada’s definition on autism. AB304 is up in Assembly Health and Human Services after the Assembly Floor Session.

