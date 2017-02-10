3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 5

It’s the fifth day of the 2017 Legislative Session, and it’s finally Friday. Yes, legislators and lobbyists are just as excited as the rest of us.

Here’s what to watch for.

1. Adjustments for insurance adjusters. Requested by the Division of Insurance, AB12, up today in Assembly Commerce and Labor, would make several changes to the licensing of insurance adjusters, including creating an emergency licensing process after a natural catastrophe.

2. Licensing changes for gaming manufactures. Being heard today in Assembly Judiciary, AB75 makes several changes relating to gaming, including eliminating the need for a gaming manufacturer or independent contractor to get a license, if a Nevada company assumes responsibility.

3. Lawmakers head out early. The Senate doesn’t have a floor session, and only two afternoon committees even have meetings. If you want to find a lawmaker on Friday afternoon, try a Southwest flight to Vegas.

