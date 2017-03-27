3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 50

It’s Day 50 of the 2017 Legislative Session. Expect a late night, as it’s the deadline for introducing committee bills. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Sanctuary state. Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, wants to make Nevada a “sanctuary state” by preventing local law enforcement officers from telling federal officials when they have an illegal immigrant in custody. She will present SB223 to Senate Judiciary at 1:30 p.m.

2. Net metering. In 2015, the Legislature revised net metering over concerns about costs. Assemblyman Justin Watkins, D-Las Vegas, wants to return to the terms offered two years ago. AB270 is up in the Assembly Commerce and Labor Subcommittee on Energy after the adjournment of Assembly Commerce and Labor.

3. Lowering licensing hurdles. Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, has proposed SB354, which would authorize most professionals who have been licensed in other states to receive a license by endorsement in Nevada. It’s up in Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy at 8:30 a.m.

