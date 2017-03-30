3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 53

It’s Day 53 of the 2017 Legislative Session. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Pink-tax proposal. Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, wants to exempt feminine hygiene products from the sales taxes. SB415 is up in Senate Revenue and Economic Development at 3:30 p.m.

2. Ignition locks.SB259, sponsored by Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, would force those found driving under the influence to install ignition locks on their vehicles. It’s up in Senate Transportation at 8 a.m.

3. High-speed rail. A train is coming if Assemblyman Jim Marchant, R-Las Vegas, gets his way. AB360, up in Assembly Transportation at 3:15 p.m., would allocate $30 million to study the feasibility of a high-speed rail system between Las Vegas and Reno.

