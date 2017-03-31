3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 54

Here are three things to watch on Day 54 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Civil asset forfeiture. Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, seeks to protect property rights by reforming civil asset forfeiture. SB358, which has a bipartisan list of sponsors, is up in Senate Judiciary at 1 p.m.

2. Red Rock restrictions. AB277, sponsored by Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, would prohibit local governments from changing zoning laws near a national conservation or recreation area. While the bill is broadly written, it would prevent a new development near Red Rock. It’s up in Assembly Government Affairs at 8 a.m.

3. Limiting transparency. Sen. Julia Ratti’s SB384 would dramatically limit information available on public employees and retirees. It’s up in Senate Government Affairs at noon.

