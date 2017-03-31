Posted date 

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 54

Sparks Sen. Don Gustavson talks during the transportation committee hearing on raising the speed limit on some Nevada Highways to 85 mph Tuesday, March 10, 2015, in Carson City. (Tim Dunn/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, after Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Assemblywoman Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, listens to comments from the public during the fourth day of the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By Victor Joecks
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Here are three things to watch on Day 54 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Civil asset forfeiture. Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, seeks to protect property rights by reforming civil asset forfeiture. SB358, which has a bipartisan list of sponsors, is up in Senate Judiciary at 1 p.m.

2. Red Rock restrictions. AB277, sponsored by Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, would prohibit local governments from changing zoning laws near a national conservation or recreation area. While the bill is broadly written, it would prevent a new development near Red Rock. It’s up in Assembly Government Affairs at 8 a.m.

3. Limiting transparency. Sen. Julia Ratti’s SB384 would dramatically limit information available on public employees and retirees. It’s up in Senate Government Affairs at noon.

