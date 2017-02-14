3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 9 — VIDEO

It’s Valentine’s Day, but don’t expect everything to be roses on Day 9 of the 2017 Legislative Session.

Here’s what to watch for.

1. Automatic voter registration.Initiative Petition 1 would automatically register individuals who go to the Department of Motor Vehicles, unless someone opts out. The Legislature has 40 days to approve IP1, or it will be on the ballot in 2018. IP1 is up today in the Assembly Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.

2. Las Vegas wants into education.AB70, up today in Assembly Government Affairs, would allow the City of Las Vegas to fund early childhood and other education programs using proceeds from redevelopment agencies. No matter what you think about education in Nevada, getting a city government randomly involved is a bad idea.

3. Property tax presentation. The Senate Revenue Committee and the Assembly Taxation Committee have a joint meeting today to hear a presentation on property taxes. Sen. Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, has declared any property tax increase dead on arrival, so watch to see if Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, gives any indication of how he’ll react to Roberson boxing him in.

