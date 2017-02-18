Posted Updated 

Coroner identifies Canadian driver killed in SpeedVegas crash

Craig Sherwood, 37 (Facebook)

The SpeedVegas racetrack, adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard South and Interstate 15 near Sloan, is closed Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. A fiery crash killed a driver and instructor Sunday at the turn on the left. (Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The second man killed in a fiery crash at SpeedVegas last week was identified Saturday by the Clark County Coroner.

A close friend told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that 37-year-old real estate agent Craig Sherwood, from Thorn Hill, Canada, was the customer and driver who died after a Lamborghini spun out on the track at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The coroner confirmed Saturday that Sherwood was one of the victims in the crash. The other, 59-year-old driving instructor Gil Ben-Kely, was identified Wednesday.

Coroner John Fudenberg said Friday there was a delay in confirming Sherwood’s identity because he had to be “scientifically identified.”

The coroner’s office couldn’t confirm what method was used to identify Sherwood, but said that often they use dental records, fingerprints or body X-rays when people cannot be identified at a glance.

Sherwood died from thermal injuries, or burns, the coroner’s office said Saturday. His death was ruled an accident.

