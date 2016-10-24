Coroner identifies moped rider killed in Friday crash near the Rio

A moped rider who died in a Friday morning crash near the Rio has been identified.

He was 48-year-old Las Vegas resident Robert James Harris, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A gray Mazda hit Harris at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Harris had run a red light while the Mazda was turning left from the westbound lanes, Metro said.

Harris was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The coroner’s office has declared his death an accident caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.