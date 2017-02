A taxi struck a bicyclist Sunday night near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane about 9:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

The cyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, Jenkins said.

