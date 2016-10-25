3 attorneys named as finalists for vacant Clark County District Court seat

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has named three finalists to fill the open seat in Department 29 at Clark County District Court, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre announced Wednesday.

The nominees were selected following interviews by the commission on Monday and Tuesday in Las Vegas. The names of the finalists have been sent to Gov. Brian Sandoval, who will appoint the new judge from those on the list.

The Commission’s three nominees are:

• Mark L. Gentile, 56.

• David M. Jones, 50.

• Esther C. Rodriguez, 50.

Eight attorneys applied for the vacancy. Applicants must be Nevada attorneys with 10 years of legal experience, including two years in Nevada. The vacancy follows the death of District Judge Susan Scann.

In selecting the finalists, the commission considered the applicants’ interviews along with information in comprehensive applications about education, law practice, business involvement, community involvement, and professional and personal conduct.

