Death toll rises to 3 after North Las Vegas house fire

A woman and child have since died after a fire last Thursday at a North Las Vegas home, officials said Monday.

The blaze began about 7:10 p.m. Thursday at 2732 St. George St., a few blocks north of Civic Center Drive and East Carey Avenue. Three people pulled from the home — a man, woman and child — were hospitalized in critical condition.

As of Friday, the man had died, the county coroner’s office confirmed. Officials announced the death of the woman and child Monday.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation. As of Monday, North Las Vegas fire officials had not confirmed a damage estimate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.