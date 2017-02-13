Posted 

Desert Inn arterial traffic divereted after pickup crash in tunnel

The driver of a pickup that crashed and caught fire in the Desert Inn arterial tunnel on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A pickup fire temporarily caused morning traffic to be rerouted near the Strip early Monday morning.

The pickup hit a wall in the Desert Inn Road arterial tunnel near Las Vegas Boulevard and caught fire about 3:45 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Melanie O’Daniel said.

The driver escaped unharmed, she said, and firefighters extinguished the fire.

She said traffic was being diverted to Industrial Road while crews worked to clear the crash scene.

