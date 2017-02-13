Desert Inn arterial traffic diverted after pickup crash in tunnel

A pickup fire temporarily caused morning traffic to be rerouted near the Strip early Monday morning.

The pickup hit a wall in the Desert Inn Road arterial tunnel near Las Vegas Boulevard and caught fire about 3:45 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Melanie O’Daniel said.

The driver escaped unharmed, she said, and firefighters extinguished the fire.

She said traffic was being diverted to Industrial Road while crews worked to clear the crash scene.

