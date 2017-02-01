Driver, believed to be drunk, in custody after hitting unmarked cop car

Las Vegas police arrested a suspected drunken driver after a black Jeep SUV hit the back of an unmarked police vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep took off after hitting the Metropolitan Police Department car stopped at a red light at West Sahara Avenue and Interstate 15 about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. David Gordon said.

The crash caused minor damage, he said, and nobody was hurt.

Officers went to the registered Jeep owner’s address near South Las Vegas Boulevard and Richmar Avenue. There, police took the 27-year-old driver into custody, he said.

