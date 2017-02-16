Driver of motorcycle dies after fiery crash in west Las Vegas Valley

The man driving a motorcycle in a crash on South Arville Street and West Charleston Boulevard Wednesday has died.

Six people were hospitalized after the fiery car-motorcycle crash about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. Both the motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to University Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries,” according to a Thursday morning Metropolitan Police Department release. The 46-year-old male driver died at UMC, and the 30-year-old female passenger was listed in critical condition.

The motorcycle was heading east on Charleston in the left lane while the car was in the left turn lane on westbound Charleston, Sgt. Robert Stauffer said. He said the car began to turn left “into the path of the motorcycle” and the motorcycle attempted to brake. The motorcycle hit the right front side of the car, a 2015 Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla caught fire and debris littered the roadway after the collision, Lt. Carlos Hank said.

“The impact basically tore the motorcycle in half,” Sgt. Robert Stauffer said, “ejected both riders over the top of the vehicle.”

They landed in the eastbound lanes, the release said.

Fuel spilled from the destroyed motorcycle and ignited.

Stauffer said two people were on the motorcycle and four people were inside the Corolla. All six were taken to UMC. Three of the four people in the Corolla were injured. They escaped before it caught fire. Stauffer said they remained at the crash site for a bit before they were hospitalized.

“They received relatively minor injuries for a crash of this type,” he said, adding nobody was burned.

Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once his family is notified.

