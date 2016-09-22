Posted Updated 

2 Clark County schools included in $300K donation by Barrick Gold

2 Clark County schools included in $300K donation by Barrick Gold

web1_cheyenne_high_7064366.jpg
Cheyenne High School (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By NEAL MORTON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Nevada’s largest gold miner has made significant contributions to boost wraparound services at four schools in Clark and Elko counties.

Barrick Gold Corp. on Wednesday announced the donations, with a total value of $300,000, during a check presentation to Communities in Schools of Nevada. That organization works with neighborhood schools across the state to connect students and their families to community resources.

According to a news release, the organization will use the money to provide wraparound services to students at Johnston Middle School and Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas, Adobe Middle School in Elko and the Little Red Caboose child care center in Carlin.

Barrick Gold operates three mines in the Silver State and since 2012 has donated nearly $1.2 million to Communities in Schools, which serves over 58,000 students in Nevada, the release reads.

Contact Neal Morton at nmorton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Find @nealtmorton on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...