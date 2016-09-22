2 Clark County schools included in $300K donation by Barrick Gold

Nevada’s largest gold miner has made significant contributions to boost wraparound services at four schools in Clark and Elko counties.

Barrick Gold Corp. on Wednesday announced the donations, with a total value of $300,000, during a check presentation to Communities in Schools of Nevada. That organization works with neighborhood schools across the state to connect students and their families to community resources.

According to a news release, the organization will use the money to provide wraparound services to students at Johnston Middle School and Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas, Adobe Middle School in Elko and the Little Red Caboose child care center in Carlin.

Barrick Gold operates three mines in the Silver State and since 2012 has donated nearly $1.2 million to Communities in Schools, which serves over 58,000 students in Nevada, the release reads.

