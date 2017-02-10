4 CCSD schools designated for Turnaround program

Four of the Clark County School District’s lowest-performing schools will enter into the so-called Turnaround Zone next year.

Cambeiro Elementary, Cox Elementary, Tom Williams Elementary and Orr Middle School will adopt the turnaround model, which includes additional resources and allows new principals to replace 12 to 15 staff members. Only Cambeiro Elementary’s principal will remain for the 2017-18 school year.

Cambeiro Elementary and Orr Middle School were among five remaining schools still in the running to be paired with charter operators as part of the Achievement School District.

Schools are tapped for the turnaround zone based on low student achievement, which can place them in a one- or two-star status in the state’s accountability system.

The district also announced that three schools — Cimarron-Memorial High, Sunrise Mountain High and Wilhelm Elementary — will exit turnaround status after higher academic achievement, fewer disciplinary issues and higher graduation rates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.