Ailing CCSD teachers trust makes a healthy rebound

The Teachers Health Trust that distributes benefits for 18,000 Clark County School District teachers stood on the brink of collapse about two years ago.

The trust, maintained by the Clark County Education Association and a board of union-appointed teachers, was operating on a deficit and had not received an increase in the district’s contributions for seven years.

But in a series of moves that included a change in leadership, a $9.8 million boost in district contributions and various cost increases for teachers, the trust has left its previous financial troubles behind, according to officials.

The trust’s old issues stemmed, in part, from a benefit-rich plan that proved financially unsustainable.

“They had a very liberal, rich plan which, quite frankly, helped create the condition where it was just no longer affordable,” said Gary Earl, the chief financial officer tapped to reform the trust 10 months ago.

Now, the trust has gone from running a deficit for five years, he said, to building financial assets that will grow its reserves.

But some teachers have taken issue with the changes, which include higher out-of-pocket expenses or co-payments.

Overall, participants have gone from paying very little to about 20 percent for out-of-pocket expenses, according to Earl.

Doreen Law, a teacher now on medical leave, saw a change for the worse with the trust’s new health plan.

When she had intestinal ruptures around the time of her pregnancy, she said, Centennial Hills Hospital told her she would need a surgery that was only available at the out-of-network University Medical Center.

When Centennial staff tried to call the trust on Saturday, no one answered, she said. They did not move her to the new hospital until Monday for the urgent surgery.

Law also went to a rehabilitation hospital due to other medical complications, she said, and she is stuck with a $9,000 bill after insurance.

“That’s just ludicrous,” she said. “I have no idea how to pay that.”

Law pays $440 per month to cover both her child and husband, she said. She’ll be leaving the plan soon to have affordable health care that will be just under $200 per month.

“When this new plan came in, I just feel like now there’s way more doctors that I need to see than I had to see before,” she said. “Now every time I go to a specialist, I have to also get referrals from a primary care” physician.

But Robert Hollowood said cost increases for his family — which includes his son, who has Type 1 diabetes — haven’t been dramatic in any way. Since his wife is also a teacher, the plan covers both of them and the couple doesn’t pay a premium.

“I understand that things are going to be more expensive because the cost of medical care has been climbing by leaps and bounds year over year,” he said.

Hollowood said he felt people were abusing a plan that lacked controls.

He heard of people using more expensive specialists as their primary care doctors, and he received messages from the trust that advised people to stop using the emergency room as primary care.

Earl said the trust does not restrict or require in-patient services for emergency situations. He also argued that the trust’s plan is still more favorable and has a higher level of benefits than the average plan.

John Vellardita, executive director of the education association, said he wished he could tell people they could go back to the plan of two years ago — but that’s no longer feasible.

The school district’s increased contribution of roughly $583 per person ended in December and has since decreased to the previous amount of $538.

But the union is calling on the district to at least keep the $583 contribution rate, so the trust can remain financially sustainable and build healthy reserves.

“We think that it’s critical to maintain the trust and to allow the trust to complete its recovery, and then to improve its health care delivery system for its members,” Vellardita said. “It’s critical to have that contribution in place.”

