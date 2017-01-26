Applicant for Nevada charter school program under federal investigation

The five Clark County schools eligible for conversion to charter schools under a controversial state program will get a one-year reprieve after one of the charter operators became the subject of a formal investigation by federal agents.

Celerity Educational Group, based in Los Angeles, was raided Wednesday evening over fraud and fiscal mismanagement concerns. The charter operator was vying to convert a Clark County school into a Celerity charter school for the 2017-18 school year and had conditional approval from the state to do so.

The Nevada Department of Education was made aware of the investigation on Wednesday through a Los Angeles Times article posted online and pulled Celerity’s application from consideration two hours later, according to department officials.

That means the five Clark County schools under consideration to join the Achievement School District will stay under Clark County’s control for the next year, according to the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.