Bishop Gorman High School hit with $28.7M judgment for unpaid construction costs

An arbitrator has ruled in favor of a Las Vegas construction company for a $28.7 million judgment against Bishop Gorman High School over unpaid work.

Tiberti Construction hasn’t been paid in almost six years for building the school, said Paul Hejmanowski, a lawyer from Hejmanowski & McCrea representing Tiberti.

“We waited and waited and waited but Tiberti just can’t wait anymore. The statute of limitations was running against us,” Hejmanowski said. “We weren’t able to reach any accommodation with these guys.”

The dispute stemmed from an addendum in the contract between the two parties, stating that once Bishop Gorman had paid $40.5 million for the $75 million project, the construction would continue but Bishop Gorman could suspend payments until “receipt of funds.”

Bishop Gorman lawyers argued they were waiting to pay the remaining $22 million until they got donations designated specifically for work on the high school. Lawyers for the construction company said the addendum didn’t specify the donations had to be for the high school and pointed to other capital expenses made while Tiberti was waiting for payments.

Phillip Pro, the arbitrator, awarded Tiberti the unpaid amount, interest and attorney’s fee. The arbitrator’s award will be finalized on Jan. 12 in district court.

Bishop Gorman lawyers and the school president were not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

