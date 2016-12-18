BYU students wear hijabs in support of Muslim community

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of students at Mormon church-owned Brigham Young University are wearing hijabs to show support for Utah’s Muslim community.

The Deseret News reports that most of the dozen students are majoring in Middle Eastern studies and say they want to spread diversity and help fight discrimination.

Most students at BYU are members of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Hanif Sulaeman with the BYU Muslim Association says he supports the group’s effort and says it sends a message that Muslims are not alone.

The group has a Facebook page called On Wednesdays We Wear Hijab. They’re asking other students to join them by wearing a hijab or any other article of religious clothing on Wednesdays.